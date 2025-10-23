Alaska Airlines Grounds All Flights Nationwide After Major Technology Outage Halts Operations

Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) and its subsidiary Horizon Air temporarily halted all flights across the U.S. on Thursday evening due to a widespread technology outage affecting operations.

Nationwide Ground Stop Affects Passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the ground stop, which lasted more than two hours, impacting flights at all airports, reported Reuters.

The airline also engaged with customers on social media, addressing their concerns and complaints shared online.

"Unfortunately, we are experiencing an error on our system, but our IT team is working to get this resolved as soon as possible," the company responded to a user on X, formerly Twitter.

A notice on the Seattle-based airline's website also stated, "We are experiencing issues with our IT systems. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issues."

Alaska Airlines' Recurring IT Challenges

This outage follows a similar incident in July, when Alaska Airlines grounded flights for roughly three hours due to an IT failure.

Alaska Air Group Posts Record $3.8 Billion Q3 Revenue

On Thursday, Alaska Air Group also announced its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.

The company reported record quarterly revenue of $3.8 billion, marking a 1.4% year-over-year increase in Revenue per available seat mile, which it expects will continue to outperform the industry.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.05.

Price Action: Alaska Air Group's shares fell 2.20% on Thursday and declined an additional 0.69% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Robin Guess on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.