OpenAI To Offer UK Data Residency From Friday: What It Means

OpenAI will begin offering U.K. government agencies and businesses the option to store data within the country starting Friday.

Partnership With UK Ministry Of Justice

The initiative, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, will be announced by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy at the OpenAI Frontiers event, reported Reuters.

"By adopting AI, we’re cutting the burdensome admin and ensuring frontline staff can spend more of their time doing the things only humans can do – monitoring offenders and protecting the British public," he said.

OpenAI Sees Fourfold Growth In Users Over Past Year

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman noted a fourfold increase in U.K. users over the past year. "It’s exciting to see them using AI to save time, increase productivity, and get more done," he said.

U.K. data residency will be available for API Platform, ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT Edu.

OpenAI Challenges Google And Microsoft

Earlier this week, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Atlas, viewed as a threat to Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Atlas is an AI-powered web browser built around its chatbot. OpenAI has also reportedly been valued at $500 billion.

