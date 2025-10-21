Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) on Tuesday launched Agent Builder, a new set of tools powered by Elasticsearch that enables developers to build custom AI agents using company data within minutes.

Agent Builder also offers a built-in conversational interface that allows users to explore, analyze, and optimize any data stored in Elasticsearch.

As AI agents take on more complex, data-driven tasks, their reliability depends on accurate context, typically spread across unstructured sources like documents, emails, and apps. This process, called context engineering, ensures agents access the right data at the right time.

Elastic said Agent Builder builds on Elasticsearch’s strengths in context engineering, streamlining every phase of agent development, from setup and customization to execution and monitoring within a single platform.

Ken Exner, chief product officer at Elastic, said, “AI agents don’t just need lots of data, they need the right data and tools, with relevance, guardrails, and observability built in. Developers already rely on Elasticsearch to find the right answer from their messy business data. Agent Builder goes further by making Elasticsearch one of the fastest platforms to build precise AI agents that use your data, where retrieval, governance, and orchestration all operate in one place, natively”.

With Agent Builder, developers can instantly chat with company data, use intelligent tools to boost relevance, build custom tools, define custom agents, and integrate securely with Model Context Protocol (MCP) and agent-to-agent (A2A) frameworks.

Elastic said Agent Builder is now available in Technical Preview on Elastic Cloud’s serverless platform and will be generally available with the upcoming 9.2 release.

Price Action: ESTC shares were trading higher by 2.23% to $85.70 at last check Tuesday.

