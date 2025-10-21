Ray Dalio Unveils His AI Clone To Have Unlimited Conversations: 'What It Can Do Is...'

On Monday, billionaire investor Ray Dalio introduced "Digital Ray," an artificial intelligence clone modeled after himself, saying it will allow people to have "unlimited conversations" with him.

Ray Dalio's Vision For AI Clones

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Bridgewater Associates founder said he created the AI clone to replicate his thinking, values and decision-making style.

"I am putting out an AI clone of myself to have unlimited conversations with everyone who cares to," Dalio wrote, adding, " I’m also doing it because building and having this AI clone and pushing the limits of what it can do is both exciting and practical for me."

Dalio said his AI clone differs from generic AI agents and large language models (LLMs) because it reflects his personal values, preferences and philosophies.

"If you want to hear what I think about something rather than the more generic thoughts about that something that an LLM will give you, you will have to ask me or my AI clone rather than an LLM," he explained.

See Also: Ray Dalio Says Investors Are Chasing AI Hype Like It’s 1999 And It Could End Just As Badly: Here’s What He Recommends

Digital Ray's Training And Development

The investor said the model was trained using over 40 years of his writings, decision-making principles and recorded conversations.

According to Dalio, "Digital Ray" is about 95% as effective as speaking to him directly about life and work and 80% accurate when discussing markets and geopolitics.

The system interacts through text and voice and will continue to improve through feedback.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

What Is Ray Dalio's Broader AI Perspective

Dalio, whose net worth stands at $19.2 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has previously warned that AI could worsen inequality, benefiting only the wealthiest while displacing millions of workers.

Despite those concerns, on Monday, he said that the most exciting development today is the fusion of human intelligence with AI, as their collaboration enables far more effective decision-making than either could achieve independently.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock