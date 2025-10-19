Kevin Hart Once Revealed Investing In His Friends' Ideas Had Been An 'Endless Pit Of Bankruptcy' — In Fact, One Such Idea Was His Worst Investment

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart may be one of Hollywood's sharpest business minds today, but even he admits that not every investment was a winner.

Kevin Hart Calls This Investment His Biggest Business Mistake

In a 2022 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 46-year-old star revealed that his worst business decision came from putting money into his friends' ventures.

"The worst business investment that I'm currently involved in is the business of investing in your friends," Hart said. "You never want your friends to feel like their ideas are not good ideas, but thus far, these ideas have been an endless pit of bankruptcy."

Headphones That Turn Into Speakers Were Not Ingenious

Hart shared that one of his most regrettable investments involved a friend's company that made headphones that could open up into speakers.

The concept, he said, was meant to solve the social dilemma of people asking, "What are you listening to?" by allowing users to blast their music out loud.

They were headphones and people can enjoy them normally, Hart explained. "But then if you wanted to make everybody else listen, they opened up… That's the worst invention I've ever put money into."

From Comedy To $400 Million Empire

Despite those early missteps, Hart's business success is undeniable. His estimated net worth stands at around $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

After rising to fame through stand-up comedy and blockbuster films like "Ride Along," "Central Intelligence" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," Hart expanded into entrepreneurship.

He founded HartBeat Productions in 2009, which later merged with his Laugh Out Loud Network to create a powerhouse entertainment brand overseeing comedy, film and digital media projects.

Photo Courtesy: Featureflash Photo Agency on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.