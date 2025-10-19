Exclusive F1 Rights To Steve Jobs' Movie And More: This Week In Appleverse

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had a busy week, with significant developments in the entertainment and tech sectors. Here’s a quick roundup of what went down.

Apple Grabs Exclusive US F1 Rights Starting In 2026

Apple Inc. announced on Friday that it will become the exclusive U.S. broadcast partner for Formula 1 beginning in 2026. The five-year deal brings together two globally recognized brands united by innovation, technology, and excellence in entertainment.

Steve Wozniak’s Favorite Steve Jobs Movie Was A 1999 Release That Never Made It To The Cinemas

Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak says Hollywood has captured Steve Jobs' best not in the splashy 2013 biopic starring Ashton Kutcher, “Jobs,” but in a lower-profile 1999 made-for-TV film, “Pirates of Silicon Valley.” His verdict comes with the authority of a colleague who helped build Apple from a garage outfit into a personal-computing giant.

Apple’s Eddy Cue Slams Sports Streaming Chaos, Says Fans Are Screwed By Too Many Subscriptions

Apple Inc.’s senior vice president of services Eddy Cue says the explosion of sports streaming platforms has made watching live games too complicated and expensive. Speaking at the Autosport Business Exchange conference in New York on Wednesday, Apple’s senior vice president of services said the modern sports landscape has become both a blessing and a burden for fans.

Apple TV+ And Peacock Bundle Debuts This Month With 30% Off

Apple Inc. and Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBCUniversal unveiled a new streaming bundle on Thursday, bringing together Apple TV+ and Peacock under a single subscription. The partnership marks the first time both companies have combined their content catalogs in one package, giving subscribers access to a vast library of originals, sports, live events, and blockbuster films starting October 20.

Apple Unveils New M5 Chip, Boosting AI, Graphics Performance

Apple stock gained on Wednesday after it unveiled the new M5 chip, featuring advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) with Neural Accelerators, high-performance central processing units (CPUs), and a faster Neural Engine, which supercharges Apple’s devices. The company also showcased its M5-powered devices, including the 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Vision Pro, which deliver significant advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), graphics, and overall performance.

