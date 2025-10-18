Meta Lures Gen Z Talent With Six-Figure Salaries Amid Shrinking Job Opportunities — Here's How Much It's Offering

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is reportedly offering hefty paychecks for entry-level software engineering roles, a move seen as a response to the challenging job market for recent graduates.

Meta, currently valued at $1.8 trillion, is actively seeking fresh talent for full-stack software engineers and multiple product software engineer roles.

The company is open to candidates with a bachelor’s degree in relevant fields, without the need for extensive experience.

For the full-stack and one of the software engineer roles, candidates should have completed a university-level course, internship, thesis, or have 12 months of work experience in specific areas.

The other iOS software engineer role requires a year of experience in skills like object-oriented software development, multithreading programming, and Linux or Unix, reports the Fortune.

The salaries for these roles range from $176,000 to $290,000 per year, along with bonuses, equity, and benefits. However, these are in-person roles, requiring employees to work from Meta’s Washington or California offices.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously stated that he values skills over formal education, although these entry-level roles still require a bachelor’s degree. He seeks candidates who have mastered a skill and can apply it across business areas at the company.

This move by Meta comes at a time when job opportunities, particularly in tech industries, are dwindling due to AI automation. The high-paying entry-level roles offered by Meta could be a game-changer for Gen Z, who are currently facing a bleak job market.

By offering competitive salaries and focusing on skills over formal education, Meta is positioning itself as an attractive option for young talent looking to kickstart their careers in the tech industry.

