OpenAI's Sora 2 App Suspends Use of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Image Following Criticism — Here's How His Daughter Reacted

OpenAI’s deepfake video application, Sora 2, has put a halt to the use of Martin Luther King Jr.‘s likeness.

This move comes in the wake of criticism from Bernice A. King, King’s daughter, who voiced her concerns over the disrespectful portrayals of the iconic civil rights leader.

The OpenAI app, renowned for its lifelike AI-generated videos, came under fire for the inappropriate use of King Jr.’s image.

Bernice A. King, who also serves as the CEO of the King Center, expressed her discontent with the way users represented her father, labeling these portrayals as “foolishness” and not an exercise of free speech.

"For me, many of the AI depictions never rose to the level of free speech. They were foolishness," she wrote in a post on X on Friday.

OpenAI, in collaboration with the King estate, issued a joint statement announcing the tightening of its guidelines regarding the depiction of historical figures.

The company recognized the importance of public figures and their families having control over their likeness usage. However, the specifics of these standards and the definition of a public or historical figure remain undefined.

The Sora 2 app, launched only a month ago, has already sparked controversy due to its capability to generate uncannily realistic videos.

Last week, both the Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agency chose to withdraw their clients from Sora 2, highlighting considerable risks to their clients and their intellectual property.

The controversy surrounding OpenAI’s Sora 2 app underscores the ethical dilemmas posed by deepfake technology. While these tools have the potential to revolutionize content creation, they also raise serious concerns about consent, privacy, and the potential for misuse.

The decision by OpenAI to revise its guidelines is a step towards addressing these issues, but it also highlights the need for broader industry standards and regulations.

