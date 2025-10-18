Samsung Chairman Jay Y Lee's Family Plans To Offload $1.2 Billion In Shares To Pay Massive $8 Billion Inheritance Tax

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) Chairman Jay Y Lee's mother and sisters plan to sell $1.2 billion worth of shares to cover a massive inheritance tax bill.

Family Plans Major Share Sale To Cover Tax And Loan Payments

According to a late Friday filing with the Korea Exchange, Lee's mother, Hong Ra-hee, and sisters Lee Boo-jin and Lee Seo-hyun will sell about 17.7 million shares—roughly 0.3% of Samsung Electronics' total stock—valued at 1.73 trillion won ($1.22 billion), Reuters reported.

The proceeds will go toward inheritance and loan repayments tied to the estate of late Samsung patriarch Lee Kun-hee, who passed away in 2020.

Analysts estimate the family's total inheritance tax liability at nearly 12 trillion won ($8 billion). The sale will be managed by Shinhan Bank under a trust agreement and is expected to conclude by April 2026, according to the filing.

Samsung Stock Surges On AI Chip Momentum

The share sale comes as Samsung Electronics’ stock has soared 83.33% this year, closing at 97,900 won on Friday, driven by surging global demand for AI and high-bandwidth memory chips.

The company has inked major supply deals with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), OpenAI, and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), boosting investor confidence.

Record Profit Forecast Strengthens Family's Timing

Samsung expects to post its largest quarterly profit in three years, projecting 12.1 trillion won ($8.5 billion) in operating income for the September quarter.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that SSNLF maintains strong performance over short, medium, and long-term periods, with further insights available for investors.

