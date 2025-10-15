Here's How Texas Residents Can Still Avail $2,500 On EVs Despite Trump Ending Federal EV Credit

Customers in Texas can still avail incentives worth $2,500 on EVs despite President Donald Trump ending the Federal EV Credit on September 30. Here's what you need to know.

Vehicles Purchased Or Leased On September 1 Eligible

Customers who have made a purchase or leased vehicles on or after September 1 in Texas and applied for or acquired the title for the vehicle in the same period can avail the benefit, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's (TCEQ) official website on Tuesday.

Vehicles eligible for the incentive include, "a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,000 pounds or less" including cars and small or medium-sized trucks which are "purchased or leased new" or "operate on compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), hydrogen fuel cell, or electric drive (plug-in or plug-in hybrid)," as well as "conversion systems for CNG or LPG."

The website also said that individuals, corporations, government agencies and other legal entities can avail the benefit. Texas will offer benefits of up to $5,000 on CNG and LPG vehicles. "Grants are limited, and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Oct. 13, 2025," the website says.

Eligible Vehicles

The eligible vehicles in the list include all Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) models (S, X, Y, 3 and the Cybertruck) as well as various models from General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) like the F-150 Lightning — which recently underwent a price cut by $4,000 — Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet Blazer EV and Equinox EV, Cadillac Lyriq, Vistiq and Optiq and more.

Rivian Automotive Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIVN) R1S and R1T are also eligible for the incentive. Stellantis NV's (NYSE:STLA) Dodge Charger, Chrysler Pacifica, as well as Jeep Grand Cherokee, Wrangler and Wagoneer also qualify for the incentive amid a reported delay in the implementation of CEO Antonio Filosa's strategic roadmap to the first half of next year.

Automakers React To EV Credit Deadline

This incentive comes as multiple automakers offered extensions on EV incentives despite the ending of the EV credit, but Ford and GM scaled back on incentives. The automakers would reportedly have made down payments for units to dealers via the companies' financial arms to qualify the units for the EV credit.

