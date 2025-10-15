The Ford F-150 Lightning Is Now Cheaper By $4,000, Offers More Range Despite EV Incentive Rollback

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) has reduced the price of the F-150 Lightning electric Pickup truck in the U.S.

F-150 Lightning Flash Cheaper By $4,000

The company slashed prices of its Flash and the Lariant trim levels by $4,000 and $2,000, Electrek reported on Tuesday. The Flash trim level is now priced at $65,995 for the 2026 Lightning. The Lariat variant is offered for $74,995.

Ford has discontinued the already available XLT base trim and replaced it with the STX trim, with more range (290 miles compared to 240 miles on the outgoing XLT trim). The Flash and Lariat trims both offer 320 miles of EPA-certified range on a single charge.

Ford Rolls Back EV Incentives, Aluminium Woes

The news comes as the Detroit-based automaker recently scaled back on EV incentives it planned to offer through December after President Donald Trump ended the Federal EV Credit on September 30.

Ford rival General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) also scaled back on the incentives. Both companies were planning to offer the incentives by paying a down payment to dealers via the company's financing arms before September 30 to qualify the units for the credit. However, Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) is still reportedly continuing to offer incentives on EVs by offering cash discounts.

Elsewhere, a major fire incident at one of Ford's key Aluminium suppliers in New York state during September could disrupt the F-150 pickup truck manufacturing process for months as the company explores alternative supply chains to mitigate the impact.

Ford's Return To Office Mandate

Meanwhile, multiple employees working with Ford have reported receiving automated emails from the company asking them to comply with the return-to-office mandate or face termination. Employees said that they have received the emails despite complying with the policy. Ford says it requires employees to be in the office 4 times a week.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com