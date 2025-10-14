Pam Bondi Says Meta Removed Facebook Page Used To 'Dox And Target' ICE Agents: 'Wave Of Violence' Against ICE Driven By Online Apps

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has removed a Facebook page that the U.S. Justice Department said was being used to identify and harass Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Pam Bondi Says Page Targeted Federal Agents

On Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the Facebook page was part of an organized effort to "dox and target" ICE agents deployed to Chicago as part of President Donald Trump's immigration operations.

Doxxing refers to the online sharing of private or identifying information about individuals, often to encourage harassment.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that the page was taken down from Facebook for violating our policies on coordinated harm.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Apple And Google Remove ICE-Tracking Apps

Meta's move follows similar action by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earlier this month, when CEO Tim Cook's company pulled apps that allowed users to track ICE agents' movements.

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google has also made similar apps unavailable.

Tech Founders And Public Figures Push Back

Tech leaders, including Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) co-founder Alexis Ohanian and Y Combinator's Paul Graham, condemned the Trump administration's tactics on X.

Graham warned that "masked thugs" dragging people off the street would mark a moral decline for the U.S.

Ohanian shared his family's immigrant story, saying, "Reddit wouldn't exist if ICE had come for my mom."

Price Action: Meta shares slipped 0.99% to $708.65 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Despite the pullback, the stock remains up 18.26% year-to-date.

