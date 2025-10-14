Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) said Tuesday it is partnering with Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA), and American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) to build a security layer for agentic commerce, an emerging form of e-commerce where AI agents make purchases on behalf of consumers.

The collaboration will use Cloudflare’s Web Bot Auth protocol to verify AI agents’ identity and intent in real time. Visa plans to embed the technology in its Trusted Agent Protocol within the Visa Intelligent Commerce platform, while Mastercard and American Express will integrate it into their own agentic payment frameworks.

“The future of commerce is agentic, and Cloudflare is building the trusted foundation for it,” said Stephanie Cohen, Cloudflare’s chief strategy officer. “We’re directly enabling developers, merchants, and payments companies to innovate, and that starts by ensuring security is not an afterthought, it’s built in by design.”

Agentic commerce allows AI systems to manage shopping end-to-end, creating a need for authentication tools that distinguish legitimate agents from malicious bots. Cloudflare said Web Bot Auth supports multiple payment types, including credit, debit, and cryptocurrency, while maintaining low checkout friction.

Industry participants, including Adyen (OTC:ADYEY), Checkout.com, Circle (NYSE:CRCL), Fiserv (NYSE:FI), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI), Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP), Webflow, and Worldpay, have provided feedback on the system. Cloudflare stated that its goal is to enable merchants, developers, and payment providers to scale AI-powered commerce securely.

The move extends Cloudflare’s growth strategy, which is focused on AI infrastructure and payment authentication. The company is also developing open frameworks, such as the Agent Payments Protocol and the x402 Foundation, in collaboration with Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) to advance secure digital transactions.

Price Action: NET shares were trading lower by 2.74% to $216.47 at last check Tuesday.

