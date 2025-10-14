Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) announced the launch of the Oracle AI Factory on Tuesday, a suite of customer and partner support services designed to help organizations accelerate AI adoption and modernization.

The new platform provides tailored solutions focused on measurable outcomes, enabling faster AI deployment, technology stack modernization, and large-scale IT transformation.

The Oracle AI Factory is designed to help organizations implement AI effectively, regardless of where they are in their adoption journey.

The initiative supports customers in turning AI strategies into production-ready solutions by leveraging Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, the Oracle AI Data Platform to unify data and streamline the AI lifecycle, and embedded AI capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to drive faster business results.

The company said early adopters of the Oracle AI Factory, including Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), MTI, Etihad Salam, and Grupo Bimbo, are already seeing benefits such as reduced process complexity, lower abandonment rates, streamlined global operations, and enhanced cybersecurity.

Elaine Engle, global officer, talent management and organizational capability, Marriott International, stated, “Oracle’s AI-powered Fusion Cloud HCM suite has enhanced our approach to performance management, enabling faster, more consistent goal setting for our associates. It empowers our associates to develop clearer, more measurable goals that drive meaningful impact and results for our organization.”

Strategic GPU Partnership with AMD

In a separate announcement, Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure announced that it will deploy 50,000 Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) graphics processors starting in the second half of 2026, marking a significant shift away from the Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs that dominate the market.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will deploy 50,000 of AMD’s Instinct MI450 chips, introduced earlier this year. These are AMD’s first AI processors designed to be combined into a rack-sized system, enabling 72 chips to operate as a single unit, a key capability for building and running advanced AI models.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. The decision to shift to AMD’s GPUs is indicative of a broader trend in the cloud industry, where companies are increasingly considering AMD as a viable alternative to Nvidia’s GPUs for AI.

Price Action: ORCL shares were trading lower by 1.64% to $302.97 at last check Tuesday.

