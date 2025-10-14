4 Tech Stocks Showing Strong Momentum Signals This Week

Technology stocks have been powering the broader market rally this year, driven by strong earnings and enthusiasm around artificial intelligence, cloud computing and semiconductor demand. As major indexes climb to new highs, several tech names are standing out with impressive momentum. Here's a look at four technology stocks showing notable strength.

Picking Up Steam

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings analyzes companies across momentum, growth, value, and quality metrics. The momentum score acts as a key indicator for traders aiming to catch short-term rallies and potential trend continuations.

Identifying momentum early can help traders anticipate market moves before they unfold. In the past week, Benzinga's system spotlighted four stocks that have seen significant upticks in bullish momentum.

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI) tops the list with the biggest momentum gain, climbing 50.86 points from 25.27 on Oct. 6 to 76.13 this week. The company acquires and operates small business software firms across Latin America. Shares have surged more than 25% over the past week.

Next on the list is Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL), which gained 42.99 points, rising from 15.32 last week to 58.31 this week. The stock is trading above its 50 day moving average of $9.92 at $11.59. Shares are up more than 17% over the past week and 13% over the past month. Richardson manufactures and distributes power and microwave technology components.

Third on the list is SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT), a company that provides smart home automation and property management technology for apartments and rental communities. The company gained 41.95 points, skyrocketing from a score of 37.67 to a score of 79.62.

Last on the list is Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT), which develops and tests equipment used to evaluate semiconductor devices. The company gained 40.46 points, climbing from 36.2 to 76.66. Shares are trading well above their 50-day moving average of $5.68 at $8.03, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Nvni shares are trading Nvni shares are trading 19.13% higher at $4.32, Richardson stock is trading 2.08% higher at $11.80, SmartRent shares are trading 2.50% higher at $1.43 and Trio-Tech shares ar trading 4.11% higher at $8.06, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock



