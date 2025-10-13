Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) announced on Monday that it will invest $15 billion in San Francisco over the next five years to strengthen the city’s position as a global hub for artificial intelligence.

The investment will fund a new AI Incubator Hub at its San Francisco campus, expand workforce development and training programs, and support companies adopting Agentic Enterprise models, the company said.

The announcement comes ahead of Salesforce’s annual Dreamforce conference, which will bring nearly 50,000 attendees to San Francisco from October 14 to 16.

Also Read: Infosys And Salesforce Accelerate Agentic AI For Businesses

Now in its 23rd year, Dreamforce is billed as the world’s largest AI event and is expected to generate about $130 million in local revenue and support 35,000 jobs tied to the gathering.

Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce, said, “This $15 billion investment reflects our deep commitment to our hometown, advancing AI innovation, creating jobs, and helping companies and our communities thrive in this incredible new era.”

With AI reshaping the workplace, Salesforce is helping its employees, customers, partners, and communities adapt to the transformation. The company’s new AI Incubator Hub is designed to help early-stage startups accelerate development and create impactful AI applications.

Salesforce has also developed the 4Rs playbook to help companies evolve into Agentic Enterprises by redesigning workflows, reskilling employees, redeploying talent to boost agility, and rebalancing work.

In recent months, the company has expanded its sales force and introduced new roles tailored for the agentic AI era, including Agentic Data Specialist, Agentic Integration Specialist, AI Architect, Agentforce Technical Architect, and Agentic Experience Specialist.

Salesforce is also offering upskilling opportunities through Trailhead, its free online learning platform. So far, more than 5 million people, including 3,300 in San Francisco, have used Trailhead to build new skills and prepare for the AI-driven future of work.

The company also unveiled a new $39 million commitment to education and healthcare, bringing the combined giving of Salesforce and the Benioffs to more than $1 billion in the Bay Area.

Price Action: CRM shares were trading higher by 1.23% to $244.66 at last check on Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock