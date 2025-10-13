Oracle Expands Defense Ecosystem, Boosting AI For US Agencies

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is expanding its defense and national security footprint with the integration of Duality Technologies' secure data collaboration platform into Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and the launch of a second cohort in its Oracle Defense Ecosystem program.

Duality's platform, now listed on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, enables government and intelligence agencies to run encrypted queries and analyze sensitive data across networks without exposing underlying information.

Built on OCI's low-latency, high-bandwidth architecture, it supports compute-intensive analytics and AI workloads using homomorphic encryption, multiparty computation, and federated learning—all while maintaining strict regulatory compliance.

At the same time, Oracle is advancing its Defense Ecosystem initiative, which connects U.S. and allied defense partners with AI, cybersecurity, and emerging technology solutions.

The program's new cohort focuses on secure communications, autonomous systems, and AI-powered situational awareness, following early success from its inaugural group that included Arqit, Blackshark.ai, and Koniku.

Oracle stock gained 76% year-to-date, driven by demand for its cloud services, particularly for AI applications, and a positive outlook for future cloud growth.

Price Action: Oracle shares were up 1.59% at $297.61 at the time of publication on Monday.

