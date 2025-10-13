Jeep, Chrysler Parent Stellantis Delays CEO's Strategic Roadmap To H1 2026 Amid Planned $10 Billion US Investment: Report

Jeep, Chrysler parent company Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) has reportedly delayed the implementation of CEO Antonio Filosa's plan for the company's future to the first half of 2026.

Plan Delayed To First Half Of 2026

"While we had initially indicated the first quarter of 2026, it would now be more accurate to say the first half of 2026," an official representing the automaker told analysts during a call on Friday, according to a report by news agency Reuters on Monday.

The official also said that Stellantis would "make final decisions on timing relatively soon," adding that whenever a decision has been reached, the company will communicate it.

Stellantis $10 Billion Investment, EV Incetives Extension

The news comes as Stellantis plans to invest over $10 billion in the U.S. to bolster its position in the domestic auto industry. Filosa is reportedly keen on restoring Jeep's dominance, also planning to invest in Dodge and explore a long-term revival of Chrysler.

The company has also announced an extension of EV incentives in the U.S. following the end of the IRA EV credit on September 30. The automaker announced the extension by offering the incentives as a cash bonus on existing dealer inventory.

Stellantis currently remains the only one out of the Detroit Big Three to offer EV incentives, as Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) and General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) both rolled back plans to extend EV credit benefits beyond President Donald Trump's deadline.

