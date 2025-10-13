Adobe Wants Job Applicants To Showcase AI Skills, Not Just Resumes

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) values job applicants who demonstrate creativity and AI fluency, signaling a shift in how the $141 billion software giant evaluates talent.

Adobe Seeks Candidates Who Showcase AI Skills In Applications

Adobe's Chief Communications Officer, Stacy Martinet, said that the company values applicants who use AI to enhance their submissions, as reported by Fortune.

"As AI reshapes how we communicate, market, and create, those who pair creative skills with AI fluency will have a competitive edge, and we're looking for that combination," Martinet said.

Using AI In Interview Projects Signals Innovation And Adaptability

Martinet highlighted that demonstrating AI capabilities during interviews or through mini-projects is highly regarded.

"[If] someone comes to me and they're like, ‘Hey, I made you this content for your social media channels, and I used AI as part of this.' I would say, ‘That's excellent,'" she explained.

While prior experience with AI isn't mandatory, Martinet stressed that employees must adopt the tools once on the job.

"If someone hasn't used [AI], it's not a hard ‘no,' but they're going to have to use it in their job, and so the sooner they can embrace it.

Because that's what we're doing—it's here and it's changing how we work," she said.

Goldman Sachs, SpaceX And Stripe Highlight How AI Is Reshaping Hiring, Skills, And Workforce Growth

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) CEO David Solomon said advancements in AI would expand the bank's workforce over the next decade, challenging fears of automation-driven job cuts.

Solomon said AI and technology investments had enhanced data access and employee productivity, predicting "more jobs 10 years from now than we have today."

At the same time, Stripe's Head of AI, Emily Glassberg Sands, voiced concerns about mentorship gaps as the company hires more Ph.D. graduates to build AI capabilities.

She warned that automation might reduce entry-level learning opportunities, saying, "It would be unfortunate if we woke up in 10 years with no pipeline."

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also noted that AI was likely influencing job markets for new graduates, though its full impact remained uncertain.

Together, these moves reflected a broader trend: AI isn't replacing talent—it's reshaping how companies hire, train, and define success in a technology-driven future.

In July, Elon Musk's SpaceX ramped up its AI recruitment, posting an "AI Software Engineer, Vehicle Engineering" role in California to help develop systems for software development, avionics, and mission operations.

