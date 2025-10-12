Weekend Tech Roundup: China Targets Nvidia, Meta's AI Glass Ambitions, AMD's Bet And More

From China’s crackdown on Nvidia’s AI chips to Google’s controversial AI healthcare tool, the tech industry was abuzz this week with developments that could shape the future of technology.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

China Cracks Down On Nvidia’s AI Chips

China has reportedly initiated a comprehensive customs crackdown on Nvidia Corporation’s AI chips. According to the Financial Times, Chinese customs officers have been deployed at major ports across the country to conduct stricter inspections of semiconductor imports. The initial focus of this crackdown was Nvidia’s China-specific AI processors — the H20 and RTX Pro 6000D.

Former Apple Design Chief’s Vision For OpenAI Devices

Jony Ive, the design genius behind Apple Inc.'s iconic iMacs and iPhones, has shared his vision for OpenAI's family of devices. Ive believes that these devices should “make us happy, and fulfilled, and more peaceful, and less anxious, and less disconnected.”

Meta And Ray-Ban’s AI Glass Ambitions

Meta Platforms and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica are aiming to produce 10 million AI-powered eyewear units by 2026. EssilorLuxottica's Chairman and CEO, Francesco Milleri, believes that glasses are on track to become central devices, potentially replacing smartphones.

AMD’s Big Bet On AI

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. saw a surge after CEO Lisa Su expressed confidence in the AI boom. Dismissing concerns about the current investment surge being overblown, Su believes that the power of AI technology can bring significant benefits to the world.

Google’s Controversial AI Healthcare Tool

Google reportedly asked its U.S.-based employees to allow a third-party AI healthcare tool to access their data to receive health benefits. However, the company quickly backtracked after sparking employee dissatisfaction. The tool, offered by Nayya, provides personalized benefits recommendations.

