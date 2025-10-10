Tech Stocks Are In A '1996 Moment,' Not A 1999-Style Bubble, Dan Ives Says

The AI trade isn't topping out — it's just warming up. That's the message from Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who argues the recent pullback in Big Tech is a buying opportunity, not the start of a dot-com-style bust. In his view, this is "a 1996 Moment… and NOT a 1999 Moment."

The ‘AI Revolution' Is Only Getting Started

Despite escalating trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, Ives sees the tech correction as noise in a much bigger story: the buildout of global AI infrastructure. He noted, "We have barely scratched the surface of this 4th Industrial Revolution now playing out around the world led by the Big Tech stalwarts such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), the Messi of AI Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR), Meta (NASDAQ:META), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)."

Ives predicts another 7%+ upside in tech stocks into year-end, adding that "Sell-offs like today we encourage investors to buy the tech winners and not head for elevators despite this war of words between Trump and Xi." This bullish view is reflected in tech ETFs like the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK), and Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSE:IVES), which track semiconductors, software, and AI infrastructure names.

Buy The Winners, Not The Fear

Ives compares today's jitters to mid-1990s internet buildout volatility: "This is a 1996 Moment… and NOT a 1999 Moment." He stresses that temporary market fear over U.S.-China tensions and scrutiny around Nvidia’s "golden chips" should not distract from the long-term AI opportunity.

Why It Matters

For long-term investors, the message is clear: the AI era is still in its early innings, and temporary sell-offs are prime entry points. Ives' advice is simple: buy the tech winners, including exposure through diversified tech ETFs like QQQ, XLK, and IVES, rather than getting rattled by short-term market noise.

