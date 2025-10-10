Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY) has launched the Infosys Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), a set of solutions aimed at helping enterprises scale their digital workforce and improve customer interactions. The suite builds on Infosys’ long-standing collaboration with Salesforce and focuses on its Agentforce offerings for process automation and AI-driven support.

The solutions combine Infosys Topaz, an AI-first platform, with Salesforce’s generative and agentic AI capabilities. They automate service inquiries, sales tasks, and employee support while providing context-aware experiences. Designed to integrate with existing systems, the suite supports real-time decision-making and adheres to ethical and regulatory standards.

Infosys has deployed Agentforce SDR to streamline sales processes for a research institute, reducing response times. A media organization also used the platform to cut transactional inquiries and case handling times, improving customer service metrics.

“Agentic AI is redefining how enterprises operate,” said Dinesh Rao, EVP & Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys. “Through our strengthened collaboration with Salesforce and our capabilities for Agentforce, we are uniquely positioned to empower businesses to excel in this new era.”

Fluido, an Infosys company, has been a key enabler in this collaboration, championing Salesforce-powered transformations and ensuring impactful outcomes for clients.

Fluido helped VTT, one of Europe’s leading research and technology organizations, reimagine their customer experience, including changes to their operating model, approach and organizational values.

Recent Financial Performance

In July, Infosys reported first-quarter earnings of 19 cents per share, matching analyst expectations and marking a 5.6% increase from 18 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

The quarterly revenue came in at $4.94 billion, exceeding the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion by about 2%, and rising 4.8% year over year from $4.71 billion.

Looking ahead, Infosys expects its fiscal 2026 revenue to grow between 1% and 3% year over year.

Price Action: INFY shares were trading lower by 0.41% to $16.98 premarket at last check Friday.

