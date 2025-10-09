Rishi Sunak Joins Microsoft, Amazon-Backed Anthropic As Senior Adviser: 'Proceeds From These Roles Will Be Donated In Full'

On Thursday, former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that he has taken senior advisory roles with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)-backed Anthropic.

Sunak To Advise On Global Strategy, AI Policy

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Sunak confirmed that both positions and said, "proceeds from these roles will be donated in full to The Richmond Project," referring to the charity he founded with his wife, Akshata Murty.

Backed by Amazon and Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google, Anthropic said Sunak's part-time advisory role was compliant with rules set by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, or ACOBA, reported Reuters.

The company said that Sunak is prohibited from initiating contact with U.K. government officials on behalf of Anthropic.

At Microsoft, Sunak will offer strategic insights into global economic and political developments. According to an ACOBA letter, he is also scheduled to speak at the company's upcoming annual Microsoft Summit.

Sunak's Expanding Post-Premiership Portfolio

The former prime minister, who remains a member of Parliament, stepped down as Conservative Party leader following his party's defeat in July's general election.

In July, he returned to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as an adviser, where he began his career in the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, Anthropic's valuation has surged to $183 billion following a $13 billion fundraising round co-led by Fidelity and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Microsoft also continues to expand its AI footprint, integrating Anthropic's Claude models into Office 365 apps like Word and Excel.

Price Action: Microsoft shares slipped 0.47% on Thursday to close at $522.40 but edged up 0.006% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

