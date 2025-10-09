What's Going On With AMD Stock Thursday?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) relinquished some of its recent gains on Thursday, cooling off a market rally spurred by its deepening collaboration with OpenAI.

The chip designer’s stock had surged 11% on Wednesday, extending an impressive run after the ChatGPT parent organization announced plans earlier in the week to purchase billions of dollars’ worth of AI equipment from AMD.

On Monday, OpenAI further cemented the alliance by inking a deal that includes a warrant, potentially allowing it to own 10% of AMD, contingent on stock price performance and partnership milestones.

This significant market activity propelled AMD’s market capitalization past the $380 billion mark, with the stock soaring over 43% this week, placing it on track for its best weekly performance since April 2016, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

AMD CEO Lisa Su described the deal as a “win-win,” noting that its AI chips are well-suited for large-scale deployments, such as those used in data centers built by OpenAI and cloud providers.

However, the ambitious nature of the deal quickly drew scrutiny from competitors. On Wednesday, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang expressed surprise over AMD’s partnership with OpenAI, calling the deal “imaginative” but “surprising.”

He was taken aback by AMD’s decision to grant OpenAI a 10% stake in the company, particularly since they had forged the deal before fully developing it.

The competitive landscape only intensified as rivals made their own key announcements. Nvidia, the current market leader, scored a breakthrough on Thursday after Washington approved billions of dollars in Nvidia chip exports to the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) revealed crucial details on the architecture for its next-generation Intel Core Ultra series 3 processors, code-named Panther Lake, which will ship later this year.

This series marks Intel’s first product built on its advanced 18A semiconductor process, representing the most cutting-edge technology the company has developed and manufactured in the U.S.

These Panther Lake processors will power AI PCs, gaming devices, and edge solutions, featuring a flexible multi-chiplet design that adapts to various form factors and price points.

Further underlining its manufacturing push, Intel also previewed its Xeon 6+ server processor (code-named Clearwater Forest), which will be the first Intel 18A-based server chip, set to launch in the first half of 2026.

Both Panther Lake and Clearwater Forest will be produced at Intel’s Fab 52 in Chandler, Arizona, a milestone in the company’s push to strengthen U.S. tech and manufacturing leadership.

Production of Panther Lake is ramping up, with the first shipments slated for late 2025, followed by broader availability in January 2026. Clearwater Forest processors, designed for hyperscale data centers and cloud providers, are expected to launch in 2026, offering significant improvements in efficiency and scalability.

Price Action: At last check Thursday, AMD stock was trading 2.19% lower at $230.40.

Photo by Algi Febri Sugita / Shutterstock