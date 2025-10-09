Oracle Unveils New Cloud Service To Simplify Network Operations

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announced Thursday that it has introduced the Oracle Intelligent Communications Orchestration Network Cloud Service, an advanced solution to simplify enterprise network configuration and operations.

The stock gained more than 3% after the update.

This service centralizes and orchestrates network traffic and policy management across various technologies such as voice, collaboration, artificial intelligence, and more, within on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments.

Also Read: Oracle Stock Rises As Agentic AI Powers Next Wave Of Enterprise Automation

Centralizing these functions helps companies reduce the complexity and costs of managing critical business operations that require continuous connectivity, Oracle said in the press release.

For example, it will bring much-needed agility to call center operations that often rely on multiple vendor systems. It includes integrating real-time AI services like voice-enabled documentation and next-best-action recommendations.

As enterprises move their voice services to the cloud and introduce new AI-driven services, they often encounter challenges such as restrictive calling plans, fragmented communication tools, and security risks.

The Oracle Intelligent Communications Orchestration Network Cloud Service addresses these challenges by offering an agile, pre-integrated solution that works across different technologies.

Built on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), this service enables users to manage and connect voice services, such as Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Centers as a Service (CCaaS), third-party voice services, and AI, all in one place.

Oracle stock gained over 75% year-to-date, topping the S&P 500's 15% returns as its cloud infrastructure gained traction courtesy of demand for AI computing power.

However, Oracle is also grappling with scrutiny following Moody's Ratings' concerns about its $300 billion AI contracts. Moody's highlighted potential risks due to Oracle's reliance on a small number of AI companies, which could affect its business model.

Despite this, the credit rating agency maintained Oracle's current credit rating.

Moody's raised concerns about the fast growth of Oracle's debt compared to its EBITDA, which could lead to negative free cash flow for several years.

Short-seller Jim Chanos expressed skepticism about Oracle's backlog, comparing it to past accounting controversies and questioning the timing and quality of the company's contracts.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were up 3.82% at $299.65 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock