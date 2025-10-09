Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) announced on Thursday a strategic move to support Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Agent Payments Protocol (AP2).

This open, payment-agnostic standard, developed in collaboration with major payments and technology firms, is designed to enable secure, agent-led financial transactions across diverse digital platforms.

This commitment expands Affirm’s existing partnership with Google, which already includes integrations with Google Pay and the Chrome browser’s autofill functionality.

Affirm said its technology is well-positioned for the next phase of digital commerce, working across merchants and platforms, including digital wallets, browsers, chatbots, and AI agents, to demonstrate that its buy now, pay later (BNPL) services can integrate seamlessly wherever consumers shop.

The company said its technology provides real-time risk assessment and transaction-level approvals, allowing consumers to access personalized pay-over-time plans with rates starting at 0% annual percentage rate.

Stavan Parikh, VP/GM, Payments, Google, said, “For years, we’ve been working with Affirm to help deliver secure, seamless, and innovative payment experiences. Their contributions to shape Agent Payments Protocol exemplify the critical cross-industry collaboration needed to build open, secure, and scalable frameworks to enable the future of commerce.”

“Consumers deserve maximum value from agent-led commerce, more flexibility, more control, and transparent terms they can trust. That’s what Affirm responsibly delivers today, and extending our work with Google through AP2 will help bring those benefits to life in the next era of shopping,” said Vishal Kapoor, SVP of Product at Affirm.

Affirm added that its transparent model with no late or hidden fees promotes responsible borrowing and gives merchants greater confidence in each transaction.

By joining the AP2 initiative, Affirm said it is helping to embed buy now, pay later (BNPL) functionality into the foundation of agent-led commerce, contributing to the development of a payments ecosystem built on accountability and trust.

In August, Affirm Holdings reported fourth-quarter earnings of 20 cents per share, topping Wall Street estimates of 10 cents, as revenue rose to $876.41 million, above the expected $837.02 million.

The company forecast first-quarter revenue between $855 million and $885 million, in line with analyst expectations of $860.55 million, and projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $3.86 billion, well ahead of the $3.18 billion consensus estimate.

Price Action: AFRM shares were trading higher by 2.24% to $76.94 at last check Thursday.

