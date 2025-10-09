Intel Unveils New Processors To Power AI, Gaming Devices

Intel Inc. (NASDAQ:INTC) has unveiled the architectural details of its next-generation Intel Core Ultra series 3 processors, code-named Panther Lake, which are set to begin shipping later this year.

It marks the U.S. chipmaker’s product debut under Intel 18A, its most advanced semiconductor process ever developed and manufactured in the country. Panther Lake will power AI PCs, gaming devices, and edge solutions, featuring a scalable multi-chiplet architecture that provides flexibility across different form factors, segments, and price points.

Intel previewed the Xeon 6+ (code-named Clearwater Forest), its first server processor based on Intel 18A, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2026.

Intel will manufacture Panther Lake and Clearwater Forest at Fab 52 in Chandler, Arizona, marking a significant milestone in Intel’s strategy to enhance American tech and manufacturing leadership.

The Intel 18A process offers up to 15% better performance per watt and a 30% improvement in chip density compared to Intel’s previous 35nm node.

Innovations like RibbonFET, a new transistor architecture, and PowerVia, a novel backside power delivery system, drive these advancements. Intel’s Foveros packaging technology also enables advanced system-on-chip (SoC) designs by stacking multiple chiplets.

Intel is ramping up production of Panther Lake, with the first shipments expected by the end of 2025, followed by broader availability in January 2026.

The Clearwater Forest processors, designed for hyperscale data centers and cloud providers, are scheduled to launch in 2026, offering significant gains in efficiency and scalability.

Shares of Intel surged nearly 40% in September and have risen around 90% year-to-date. This boost came following news of significant investments in the company from the U.S. government, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), and SoftBank (OTC:SFTBY).

Price Action: INTC stock is up 0.96% at $37.81 at last check on Thursday.

