Tempus AI's $100 Breakout — Billionaire Cliff Asness Reaps 60% Windfall

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) has become one of 2025's most dramatic comeback stories. The stock soared past $100 this week, marking a new 52-week high and sending the market buzzing about the AI-powered cancer diagnostics company's growth prospects. Investors are taking note as the stock climbs amid recent FDA clearances and a government push for AI solutions in pediatric cancer.

Track TEM stock here.

FDA Wins Fuel Momentum

The latest catalyst came after Tempus secured FDA clearance for its Tempus xR IVD device in late September, a breakthrough RNA sequencing tool designed to tailor therapies for cancer patients. The company's expanding portfolio of AI-powered diagnostic tools has positioned it as a leader in the AI healthcare sector.

Adding to the momentum, a recent executive order from President Donald Trump promoting AI-based solutions for pediatric cancer sent fresh optimism through the healthcare AI space.

Read Also: Cathie Wood Dumps $5.2 Million Worth of This AI Stock, Here’s What Ark Bought Instead

Billionaire Investor Bets Pay Off

Billionaire Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management made a timely entrance into Tempus AI earlier this year, disclosing a new $54 million stake of roughly 850,000 shares at an average price of $55.89 in the second quarter of 2025. With shares now trading near $102, that stake is already up more than 60%. Asness' position in Tempus AI has already gained over $39 million, highlighting the impact of AI-focused innovation on Wall Street portfolios.

Why It Matters

Tempus AI's stock momentum underscores a broader theme: investors are betting on companies that combine AI innovation with tangible clinical applications.

FDA clearances, government backing, and successful billionaire-backed trades are fueling excitement, making TEM a stock to watch for those looking to capitalize on AI-driven healthcare growth.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock