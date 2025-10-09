AI Revolution Forces Companies To Rethink Software Development As OpenAI Speeds Up Product Cycles

AI is transforming not just what products companies create, but how they develop software, forcing firms to rethink traditional engineering cycles.

OpenAI Executive Highlights Shift To Agile, Continuous Product-Release Cycles

Speaking at Tech Week Singapore 2025, Andy Brown, OpenAI's Asia-Pacific go-to-market lead, said enterprise customers are moving away from long sprint-based projects toward faster, continuous development, reported Business Insider.

Typically, companies “structure projects based on long sprint cycles and how much you can achieve," Brown said.

He added, But we're seeing a shift toward more agile and always-on “product release cycles.”

AI Accelerates Software Development

Brown pointed to OpenAI's Agent Builder, a drag-and-drop interface for creating custom AI agents, built in just six weeks with about 80% of its code generated by AI.



"For the last two years, I have just seen this incredible compression in the capabilities of AI models," he said.



"It used to be one to two years between major leaps at the frontier. It’s closer to one to two months today,” he added.

OpenAI And Jony Ive Face Technical Hurdles

Earlier this month, OpenAI and designer Jony Ive encountered major technical challenges while developing a secretive palm-sized AI assistant, casting doubt on a 2026 launch.

The device was designed to interpret audio and visual cues and respond naturally, but unresolved hardware, software and computing limitations slowed progress.

A source close to Ive noted that compute constraints were a significant factor, as OpenAI lacked the infrastructure of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google. OpenAI had acquired Ive's firm, LoveFrom, for $6.5 billion in May.

Investor Brad Gerstner cautioned that recent OpenAI deals with Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) remained announcements rather than fully deployed projects.

AMD agreed to provide GPU power and warrants for shares.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called AMD's deal "imaginative" but "surprising."

Last week, Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary also highlighted AI's growing role in small business, noting that affordable AI-powered customer service bots had become a competitive advantage, particularly in the hospitality industry.

