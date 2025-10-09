YouTuber JerryRigEverything 'Disappointed With Rivian' For Not Letting Owners Carry Out Repairs: 'I Could Snap My Cybertruck In Half...'

YouTuber Zack Nelson, aka JerryRigEverything, says he is "disappointed" with Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) for not letting owners carry out basic repairs.

Check out the current price of RIVN here.

Rivian Won't Let Me Replace Battery, Says Nelson

Taking to the social media platform X on Wednesday, Nelson expressed his frustrations with the automaker's repair policy. "My 12v batteries died after 3.5 years. Which is fine," Nelson said, adding that the phenomenon is common and easy to fix.

"However – Rivian won’t sell me a 12v battery to install myself. And they say if I buy anything off the shelf it could void my warranty," Nelson said, adding that Rivian charged him $775 to replace the batteries.

He then hailed Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) repair policies, as the YouTuber also owns a Cybertruck. "I could snap my Cybertuck in half and Tesla would give me a manual on how to glue it back together," he said. Nelson then added that he didn't appreciate being "extorted" by Rivian for consumables. "Let me maintain my own truck," he said.

Rivian's R2 Deliveries, Lucid Production Record

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, in a recent podcast appearance, confirmed that the company's highly anticipated R2 crossover SUV would begin deliveries sometime around August 2026. It's worth noting that Rivian recently broke ground on its Georgia manufacturing plant, which could play a key role in R2's development and production.

Meanwhile, Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) announced it reached record production and delivery figures in the third quarter of 2025, with the company delivering 4,078 units during Q3, as well as producing over 3,891 units. Lucid also separately confirmed that it produced over 1,000 additional units in Saudi Arabia.

Rivian scores well on the Momentum metric, but offers poor Growth. Rivian also boasts a favorable price trend in the Short and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock