Intel To Reportedly Unveil Details Of Upcoming Laptop Chip This Week

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) will reportedly reveal the technical details of its upcoming laptop chip on Thursday.

Intel Looks To Regain PC Market Share

The chip, known as Pather Lake, is Intel’s first product manufactured entirely using its next-generation process called 18A, and is part of the company’s strategy to reassure investors, according to a Reuters report on Tuesday.

The Panther Lake chips are high-end mobile processors that are typically included in more expensive laptops. They are the first high-volume products to utilize the 18A process, which the company has invested billions in developing.

The chipmaker is looking to regain its laptop and PC market share from rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

The new chips, which are expected to be available in early 2026, are reported to be 30% more energy-efficient than the previous generation, with a 50% increase in data processing capabilities in certain situations, according to Reuters.

Intel did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Government Stake In Focus As AMD Talks Emerge

The unveiling of the Panther Lake chip comes at a time when Intel’s stock has been rallying, with a nearly 52% increase over the last month. This surge has significantly boosted the value of the U.S. government’s controversial 10% equity stake in Intel, which now stands at roughly $16 billion.

This surge in stock value coincides with reports of Intel’s discussions to potentially add AMD as a foundry customer, further indicating a potential shift in the company’s fortunes.

The company has been actively working to address its manufacturing issues, which have impacted its ability to produce cutting-edge chips.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Intel in the 89th percentile for momentum and the 16th percentile for growth, reflecting mixed performance. The details of other metrics are available here.

