Grindr CEO George Arison Blames Over-Monetized Dating Apps, Not Gen Z, For Struggling Romance Amid Rising Costs

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) CEO George Arison says young people aren't abandoning dating—they're simply being priced out by heavily monetized apps that limit free features.

Monetized Dating Apps, Not Gen Z, Are Driving Young People Away

Gen Z has been widely reported as struggling to date due to financial pressures, from rising living costs to unstable jobs. But Arison said that the narrative blaming young people is misguided, reported The Fortune.

"We have no challenge with young people on the app, like it's in no way a concern," he said.

He explained that the real problem lies in how most dating apps have evolved over the last decade, charging for basic features like unlimited messaging and rendering free versions nearly unusable.

Free Features Keep Grindr Popular Among Gen Z

"Now, if you don't pay, and you're male, the apps are basically not usable. And even as a woman… you're still very limited," Arison added.

"Grindr never did that… the free product is extremely robust. That's the fundamental difference."

He also pointed out that young people often have free alternatives, such as Instagram or LinkedIn, to connect with potential partners. "People don't want to spend money when they don't have to," he said.

He noted that trends like "dating up", pursuing partners perceived as more desirable, aren't new, especially in the LGBTQ+ community.

Mentorship and age-gap relationships have long been common, he explained, drawing on his own experience navigating the gay community as a young adult.

AI Wingmen And Luxury Matchmaking Drive Online Dating Trends

Last month, leading dating platforms, including Tinder, Hinge, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL), and Grindr, introduced AI-powered assistants to enhance user experiences.

Tools like Grindr Wingman generated conversation prompts, built profiles, and provided feedback, aiming to reduce user burnout.

"AI is going to help people make better connections," said AJ Balance, Grindr's chief product officer.

Tinder began rolling out an AI profile-building tool, while Bumble reportedly developed a similar feature, as platforms sought to attract new users.

Jennifer Donnelly, founder of The Ultimate Matchmaker, continued offering bespoke matchmaking for high-net-worth clients, charging up to $500,000 and boasting a 98% success rate.

Unlike app-based platforms, Donnelly provided a discreet, personalized, relationship-focused experience rather than relying on swipes or algorithms, highlighting the contrasting approaches in modern dating.

