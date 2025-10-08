Ford, Nissan Could Jointly Develop Japanese Automaker's Next Electric SUV, Stellantis Also In The Mix: Report

Michigan-based automakers Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) and Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) are reportedly in talks with Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (OTC:NSANY) to develop the company's next SUV, which could be an electrified version of the Rogue SUV.

Nissan In Talks With Ford, Stellantis

The automaker is in talks with the Michigan duo, among other major brands, to supply a new Hybrid crossover SUV, which could use Nissan's e-power Hybrid powertrain, Automotive News reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources.

The report said that the agreement could also translate into jointly developing all-electric vehicles, too, but it isn't the defining factor, as the partnership could happen without EVs as well.

Nissan "remains open to dialogue that delivers strategic, complementary market opportunities to our core model development efforts," Brian Brockman, a spokesperson for the Japanese automaker cited in the report, said, but confirmed there were no agreements in place "at this time."

Other potential partners could include Mitsubishi Motor Corp through shared investment in Nissan's manufacturing units in the U.S., the report suggests. Elsewhere, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn could also be a part of the discussions, the report said.

Ford's Manufacturing Woes, Nissan Partnership

The news comes as a major fire broke out at Novelis' aluminium plant in Oswego, New York. Novelis is one of Ford's key suppliers in the U.S. The incident could set production back for some time. Ford is reportedly exploring alternative supply channels to mitigate the blow.

Meanwhile, the automaker had also reportedly agreed to let Nissan use half of its battery assembly plant in Kentucky. The plant is a joint venture between Ford and South Korean battery manufacturer SK On. Ford also recently invested over $5 billion to expand its domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Stellantis' $10 Billion Investment

Elsewhere, Stellantis is reportedly planning a $10 billion investment in the U.S. market to bolster its position and potentially reopen manufacturing plants, hire talent and roll out new models.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com