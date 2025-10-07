Nikola Founder Trevor Milton Is Out Of Jail: His 'Comeback Story' Targets This Sector

Once convicted of fraud for misleading investors, Nikola Corporation founder and former CEO Trevor Milton is ready to make his comeback after being pardoned by President Donald Trump and released from jail.

Milton Targets New Sector

While at Nikola, Milton targeted the electric vehicle sector with a focus on hydrogen. On Tuesday, Milton announced he is now hoping to transform the aerospace sector.

"Finally. I get to tell you what I have been working on! I'm so excited to tell you about my new project: SyberJet," Milton said in a post on X.

Milton said the SJ30 from SyberJet is the "farthest-flying light jet" to ever get certified by the FAA. He said the company will make the SJ36 next, pushing boundaries for speed, range, altitude and comfort.

"This is my comeback and it starts now with SyberJet."

In the video post, Milton shares what he's been up to, which includes being pardoned by Trump and recently having the SEC drop a case against him.

"I purchased this company with a group of people called SyberJet."

Milton said that the company was sitting dormant and he was able to scoop it up.

The former Nikola CEO is serving as CEO of the company as they push to get new planes in the sky.

"I get to transform the aviation industry, like I got to do for the transportation industry."

As CEO, Milton will help the company develop the SJ36, which is being designed as the first light jet capable of flying from Los Angeles to Hawaii or New York City to Los Angeles non-stop. The airplane will be designed for 10 people, one pilot, one crew member and eight passengers.

Milton said that everyone is doing electric and hydrogen-powered semi-trucks now because of what he started at Nikola.

"The world followed us."

Milton said he brought over several former Nikola employees, including engineers, to help him push SyberJet forward.

Milton's Comeback To Be Recorded

Trevor Milton was previously convicted of fraud for misleading investors, a conviction that resulted in a four-year prison sentence. Milton was pardoned by Trump in March 2025.

"Talk about a comeback. It's like the American dream. Everyone falls down, everyone gets their butts kicked in life," Milton said in the video.

He said that everyone has to be willing to be okay with this and move on, something he is now ready to do. The former Nikola CEO said he feels 10 times stronger than when he was at the EV company.

Part of Milton's comeback includes creating a YouTube series that will follow SyberJet through production. The first episodes are expected to be released in fall 2026, according to the company.

With the company already securing FAA certification on a previous airplane model, Milton said the hope is to modify and change that model, bringing the latest automotive technology to the sector. This includes having SyberJet be the first airplane with over-the-air updating.

Milton's hope is to have production of airplanes in five to six years.

"Follow along with the journey. I'm so excited to bring you guys along."

Photo: SJ30 courtesy SyberJet