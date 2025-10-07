BILL And NetSuite Make Paying Vendors Easier

Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) NetSuite, the leading AI-powered cloud ERP platform, has partnered with BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL), a finance automation specialist, to enhance payment processing for U.S. customers.

The collaboration integrates BILL’s payment technology into NetSuite Intelligent Payment Automation, enabling faster accounts payable workflows, improved efficiency, and reduced financial risk.

The new BILL-powered payment automation in NetSuite offers quick activation, and it supports all U.S. banks, allowing customers to start making payments directly from their existing bank accounts within minutes of enrollment.

By utilizing the BILL’s network of more than eight million businesses, the integration enables seamless vendor connections and supports faster, more secure payments.

Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite, stated, “Accounts payable plays an important role in helping organizations manage cash flow, control costs, and build stronger vendor relationships.”

“This partnership marks an important milestone in our BILL mission to make intelligent finance more accessible to growing businesses everywhere, delivering innovation where they need it most, inside the systems they rely on to run their critical operations,” said René Lacerte, chief executive officer and founder, BILL.

NetSuite’s new Intelligent Payment Automation allows customers to capture and pay bills, track payment data, and schedule batch payments from a single dashboard.

In contrast to standalone payment tools that depend on delayed data syncs, the system is fully embedded within NetSuite, providing real-time tracking and reconciliation for every transaction.

Powered by NetSuite’s AI-driven architecture, the platform ensures seamless data flow across procurement, bill capture, payments, and reporting.

NetSuite Intelligent Payment Automation features payment automation powered by BILL’s market-leading platform and extensive vendor network, enabling fast, secure, and integrated payments.

Its AI-based bill capture function eliminates manual data entry, while the intelligent payment proposal capability uses agent-based AI workflows expressed in natural language to help customers optimize payment strategies and meet payment run goals.

Additionally, bill matching automatically links vendor invoices to the correct purchase orders, reducing the risk of overpayments, duplicates, and fraudulent charges.

Ultimately, automated payment reconciliation enhances accounting accuracy by eliminating manual errors and streamlining financial close processes. The solution is now available to NetSuite customers in the United States.

Price Action: BILL shares were trading lower by 1.75% to $52.42 at last check Tuesday.

Photo by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock