Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) plans to showcase its accelerated infrastructure innovations at the 2025 OCP Global Summit, scheduled for next week at the San Jose Convention Center in California.

Marvell is advancing custom silicon, chiplet integration, next-generation memory designs, and high-performance connectivity to address the growing complexity of artificial intelligence workloads.

These innovations have the potential to enhance scalability, from individual AI servers to campus-wide networks, while improving deployment speed, reducing power consumption, and lowering cost-per-bit.

Marvell will demonstrate how its end-to-end technology stack, including advanced silicon platforms, high-speed interconnects, and network switches, is enabling the next phase of AI infrastructure.

The company's approach emphasizes open collaboration, standards-based design, and strong ecosystem partnerships to deliver superior performance, scalability, and energy efficiency for cloud and AI data centers.

Marvell experts will lead several sessions highlighting the company's role in defining open standards and accelerating innovation in AI infrastructure.

On the show floor (Booth B1), Marvell will present live technology demonstrations, featuring co-packaged optics and copper systems, its Structera CXL near-memory acceleration platform, Alaska P PCIe 6 retimer technology, and 800G/1.6T active electrical cables and optical DSPs for AI scaling.

Marvell stock has tanked over 21% year-to-date, courtesy of its weaker-than-expected third-quarter revenue guidance and a flat outlook for sequential data center sales, with growing geopolitical tensions and potential U.S. export restrictions to China exacting a toll on the semiconductor sector.

Price Action: MRVL stock was trading lower by 1.98% to $87.16 at last check Tuesday.

