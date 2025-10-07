Data Center Colorful network cables connected to server ports
October 7, 2025 12:42 PM 3 min read

From Bitcoin To AI: How IREN And Cipher Are Hosting Nvidia-Powered AI Workloads

Follow

The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining bust just found its silver lining — and it's glowing green with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)-powered AI. As Alphabet Inc‘s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) scramble to secure low-cost, high-density data centers for their next wave of AI expansion, they've stumbled upon an unlikely landlord – the crypto miners they once helped render obsolete – now retrofitted with Nvidia GPUs to handle the compute-heavy demands of modern AI.

From Crypto Crash To Cloud Gold Rush

After Bitcoin's profitability plunged, miners sitting on cheap power and stranded infrastructure were forced to pivot — fast. Now those same megawatt farms are being reborn as GPU fortresses for artificial intelligence workloads.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) struck a 10-year, 170 MW hosting deal with Fluidstack, backed by none other than Google, which also grabbed a 5% equity stake. Cipher's facilities are being fitted for high-density AI workloads using Nvidia H100 and Blackwell GPUs— a sign of how quickly miners are evolving into GPU landlords.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) signed similar long-term contracts to host 360 MW of AI compute, while Iren Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) (formerly known as Iris Energy) is expanding capacity to nearly 3 GW by 2026 — enough to triple its footprint and become an AI hosting heavyweight.

Read Also: IREN Stock Up Nearly 900% Over 6 Months, Rises 8% Before The Bell: What’s Driving The Surge?

IREN has also announced additional multi-year AI cloud contracts with leading AI companies for Nvidia Blackwell GPU deployments. With 23,000 GPUs currently operating or on order, IREN remains on track to achieve more than $500 million in annualized run-rate revenue (ARR) by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

To date, contracts covering 11,000 of these GPUs — roughly $225 million in ARR — are expected to be operational by the end of 2025. New GPU contracts continue to be secured ahead of delivery, with terms supporting a roughly two-year revenue payback, highlighting IREN's rapid execution and customer demand.

The New AI Cloud Arms Race

Behind these deals is a quieter but fiercer battle for compute real estate. CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV), once a small GPU cloud startup, snapped up bankrupt miner Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) and has been leasing hundreds of megawatts from miners like Cipher, TeraWulf, and Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) to cement its position as an AI cloud powerhouse.

Not to be outdone, Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ:NBIS) inked a $17 billion-plus deal with Microsoft Azure to supply GPU-dense racks from its U.S. campuses — a direct challenge to CoreWeave in the race to dominate AI infrastructure.

Investor Takeaway

The AI utility trade has a new face — and it's wearing a miner's helmet. Once written off as crypto casualties, Bitcoin miners are evolving into essential infrastructure providers for Big Tech's AI ambitions.

For investors, the signal is clear: follow the power. In the AI era, whoever controls the megawatts — not the models — may end up controlling the market in the AI era.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: VL-PhotoPro / Shutterstock

CIFR Logo
CIFRCipher Mining Inc
$14.86-3.16%
Overview
IREN Logo
IRENIREN Ltd
$58.160.71%
WULF Logo
WULFTeraWulf Inc
$11.56-3.43%
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$121897.80-2.26%
APLD Logo
APLDApplied Digital Corp
$26.96-2.69%
CORZ Logo
CORZCore Scientific Inc
$16.97-5.25%
CRWV Logo
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$128.29-4.15%
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$247.52-1.59%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$246.19-1.69%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$523.27-1.00%
NBIS Logo
NBISNebius Group NV
$118.43-5.21%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$185.770.12%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved