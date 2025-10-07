Jeff Bezos Urges Gen Z Entrepreneurs To Gain Work Experience Before Launching Startups

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told young entrepreneurs that building real-world experience before starting a company can dramatically improve the odds of success.

Bezos Highlights The Importance Of Work Experience For Startup Success

Last week, during an interview at Italian Tech Week, Bezos emphasized that college dropouts like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates are the "exception" rather than the rule for startup success.

"I always advise young people: Go work at a best-practices company somewhere where you can learn a lot of basic fundamental things [like] how to hire really well, how to interview, etc.," Bezos said.

Amazon Founder Uses Personal Experience To Advise Young Entrepreneurs

He pointed out that gaining practical experience first helped him launch Amazon at age 30.

"That extra 10 years of experience actually improved the odds that Amazon would succeed," he added.

Bezos graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University and later founded his aerospace company Blue Origin, which he described as "the most important work" he does.

AI, Work Ethic And Job Market Shifts: Insights From Bezos, Cuban And Goodwill

Earlier this month, Bezos warned that AI was in "a kind of industrial bubble" but stressed its real potential to transform industries.

He noted that both successful and failed AI experiments were attracting funding, making it hard for investors to pick winners, yet the technology remained revolutionary.

Billionaire Mark Cuban highlighted that his success came from outworking others.

He said that even after selling the majority of the Dallas Mavericks and leaving "Shark Tank," he continued competing in business, describing it as the "ultimate sport."

He credited his edge to the time and dedication he invested, encouraging young people to commit fully to what they love.

Last month, Goodwill Industries prepared for a surge of unemployed Gen Z workers, CEO Steve Preston said, as AI made entry-level and low-wage jobs harder to secure.

He noted that young adults without college degrees were most affected, with automation displacing workers in call centers and sales, and predicted a rise in demand for Goodwill's job services.

