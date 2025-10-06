AMD Stock's Sellerless Surge: Cramer's Crystal Ball Says Bubble Or Boom?

Jim Cramer picked up a megaphone for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD), posting bluntly on X: "AMD headed to 75? Where are the sellers?" and "AMD not a seller to be found."

His line of questioning underscores just how near-vertical AMD's recent run has become — raising the question: is this $80 billion market-cap rocket a frothy AI bubble waiting to pop, or is AMD on the cusp of a genuine breakout?

The Supply Vacuum Meets AI Mania

Shares of AMD surged more than 25% on Monday, after the company announced a multi-year AI chip deal with OpenAI — part of which grants OpenAI warrants to acquire up to 10% of AMD's stock.

That means the market is re-pricing AMD not just on GPU sales but on the strategic alignment of a major AI player becoming a potential equity holder. The scale is staggering: AMD plans to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of GPU infrastructure to OpenAI over several generations, starting with a 1-GW rollout in late 2026.

With demand locked in, margins under scrutiny, and OpenAI's vested interest tied to AMD's share price, the usual sellers seem to have exited stage left. Momentum-driven buyers are piling in, unaware or unbothered by whether the fundamentals can keep pace. That's how momentum pumps transitions into warnings.

Bubble Or Boom? The Fine Line

If this rally is purely fueled by sentiment, exuberance, and FOMO, the downside risk is acute — rapid reversals, intraday declines and investor losses. Traders should watch for volume spikes without continuation, speculative leverage and days when the tape sells off on minimal news.

But there's a potential alternative narrative: AMD is one of the few chip firms that now straddles both vendor and partner in the AI arms race. The OpenAI deal provides a long-term anchor, aligns incentives through equity upside, and signals confidence.

If AMD can deliver MI450-class chips that meaningfully challenge NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) dominance and capture real infrastructure spend, the rally could prove sustainable.

Investor Takeaway

Cramer's question — "Where are the sellers?" — is a subtle spotlight on how extreme this run has grown. Whether this is the beginning of a bubble collapse or the ascent of AMD as a serious AI infrastructure titan depends on execution, discipline and technical risk control.

Ride the wave if you believe in the narrative — but don't be the last one left holding the bag when gravity returns.

