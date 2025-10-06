Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has joined forces with Nightwing to bolster the cybersecurity of Mercury’s mission hardware.

The partnership aims to integrate Nightwing’s cyber resiliency tools into Mercury’s edge computing systems, which are used in defense and intelligence operations.

The Massachusetts-based defense technology firm said the alliance will deliver pre-integrated cybersecurity and anti-tamper protections to enhance system integrity during operation.

The collaboration leverages Nightwing’s experience in supporting U.S. military and intelligence agencies to enhance reliability and reduce lifecycle costs for government programs.

Mercury said the partnership will provide customers with ready-to-deploy secure systems that safeguard against cyberattacks targeting increasingly connected mission environments.

“This agreement brings together Mercury’s trusted hardware technology portfolio with one of the nation’s foremost cybersecurity providers to better protect critical customer missions,” said Tom Smelker, Mercury’s senior vice president of processing technologies.

Nightwing Vice President Tim Zentz stated that modern systems are vulnerable to threats from multiple sources, including supply chain breaches and compromised maintenance tools.

Integrating the company’s resiliency technology, he added, will accelerate the secure fielding of defense equipment while ensuring mission continuity.

Broader Defense Efforts

The collaboration builds on Mercury’s ongoing defense contracts, including its recent selection to develop cockpit communications subsystems for new U.S. military aircraft.

Mercury, based in Andover, Massachusetts, provides mission computing and sensor processing systems deployed across more than 300 defense programs in 35 countries.

Nightwing, headquartered in Dulles, Virginia, became an independent cybersecurity firm in 2024 after spinning off from a Fortune 100 company.

Price Action: MRCY shares were trading higher by 1.80% to $85.00 premarket at last check Monday.

