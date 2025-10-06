Stripe's AI Chief Warns Of Mentorship Crisis As Company Hires Record Number Of New PhD Graduates Amid AI Revolution

Emily Glassberg Sands, the head of AI at Stripe, is raising concerns that rapid hiring of highly skilled new graduates could lead to a shortage of mentorship opportunities for the next generation of tech professionals.

Stripe Accelerates Hiring Of PhD Graduates To Boost AI Talent

Sands said in a live taping of Forward Future released Thursday that the company is hiring more recent Ph.D. graduates than ever before, reported Business Insider.

"They have the cutting-edge skills and they come in with fresh ideas," she said. "They know how to think and they know how to use the latest tools."

Mentorship Gap Raises Concerns Amid AI-Driven Workplace Changes

At the same time, Sands expressed worry about how these new hires will gain the experience necessary to advance. "I'm most worried about mentorship development," she said.

She added, "It would be unfortunate if we woke up in 10 years with no pipeline."

She noted that AI is transforming the workplace, automating many tasks once performed by junior employees.

"Increasingly, people are going to be rewarded for being able to think and ask the right questions and work with others, more so than they're rewarded for kind of the hard skills they have," she added.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also acknowledged that AI could be affecting the job market for recent graduates, though he said it is "hard to say how big it is."

AI Could Replace 40% Of Work Tasks, But Experts See Growth Opportunities

Last month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said AI was likely to take over 30–40% of work tasks in the "not very distant future."

He highlighted the importance of focusing on tasks rather than entire jobs, predicting that many roles would change, disappear, or be replaced by new positions while stressing the need for AI regulation and safety.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) CEO David Solomon said AI advancements would expand the bank's workforce over the next decade.

He emphasized that technology improved efficiency and analytical capabilities, allowing the firm to hire more employees, particularly for client-facing roles.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary also dismissed fears that AI would destroy jobs.

He described AI as a tool for boosting productivity, automating repetitive tasks, and freeing workers to pursue higher-paying and more skilled opportunities, comparing its impact to past technological shifts like television.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock