Elon Musk Releases Video Showcasing Optimus Robot Performing Martial Arts Moves, Says 'Not Teleoperated' Amid AI Push

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has released a new video showcasing an Optimus humanoid robot performing martial arts alongside an expert amid a push towards AI and Robotics.

‘Not Tele-Operated,' Says Elon Musk

In a new video posted by Musk on the social media platform X on Saturday, we can see a Tesla Optimus robot performing the moves beside an expert in what appears to be a choreographed fight sequence. "Tesla Optimus learning Kung Fu," Musk said in the post.

Watching the video, many thought it was a teleoperated Robot, but Musk confirmed that Optimus bot was operating autonomously in a response to X user Devin Olsen. "AI, not tele-operated," Musk said.

Tesla's Q3 Deliveries, Robotics Push

The news comes as Tesla recently shared its delivery reports for Q3 2025, which showcased the EV giant delivering over 497,099 units, much higher than analyst and Wall Street estimates. However, experts like Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber have cautioned that the upcoming months may be difficult for Tesla and Musk.

Meanwhile, the CEO had earlier said that the Optimus robot would represent over 80% of Tesla's future value. Musk's optimism is also shared by Wedbush Securities' investor and Tesla bull Dan Ives, who recently upgraded his price target for Tesla to $600 based on the EV giant’s autonomous and AI push.

However, Tesla's robotics push could face challenges ahead as the company's head of Optimus AI, Ashish Kumar, recently announced he was leaving Tesla to reportedly join Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META).

