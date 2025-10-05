Steve Jobs Saw The Future As 'Bright,' And 'Boundless,' Says Tim Cook On Apple Co-Founder's 14th Death Anniversary: 'He Lit The Path Forward…'

On Sunday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook paid tribute to company co-founder Steve Jobs, marking the 14th anniversary of his death with a heartfelt message.

Cook's Emotional Tribute To Steve Jobs

Cook shared a photo of Jobs on X, formerly Twitter and wrote, "Steve saw the future as a bright and boundless place, lit the path forward, and inspired us to follow. We miss you, my friend."

Jobs passed away on Oct. 5, 2011, at his home in Palo Alto, California, after a long battle with a rare form of pancreatic cancer. He was 56.

His passing marked the end of an era for Apple — but also the beginning of Cook's tenure as CEO.

From Ouster To Icon: Jobs' Return Transformed Apple

Jobs co-founded Apple in 1976 alongside Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne, but his journey was far from smooth.

After being forced out of the company in 1985 amid a power struggle with then-CEO John Sculley, Jobs returned 11 years later in 1996 through Apple's acquisition of his company NeXT.

His return transformed Apple from a struggling computer maker into a global powerhouse.

Under Jobs' leadership, Apple launched a series of industry-defining products — the iPod in 2001, the iPhone in 2007 and the iPad in 2010 — innovations that reshaped technology and culture worldwide.

Cook Reflects On Jobs' Last Advice

Cook, who joined Apple in 1998 after being personally recruited by Jobs, often credits the late founder for shaping his leadership philosophy.

In interviews, Cook has recalled that Jobs' last advice to him was not to ask what Jobs would do, but to do what he thinks is right.

Apple's Legacy Continues

Despite initial doubts about Apple's future after Jobs' departure and passing, the company has flourished under Cook's leadership.

Years of steady growth, innovation and successful product launches have cemented Apple's status as the world's most valuable company, now boasting a $3.83 trillion valuation.

Price Action: Apple shares have risen 5.81% year-to-date and 16.39% over the past 12 months. Over the last five years, the stock has surged 120.59%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings rank AAPL's stock quality in the 75th percentile, highlighting its performance compared to Meta and other peers.

Image via Kemarrravv13/ Shutterstock

