The parents of a college student who lost her life in a Tesla Cybertruck accident have initiated legal proceedings against Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). They attribute their daughter’s demise to the electronic door design of the vehicle.

According to a recent report, a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Tesla by the parents of Krysta Tsukahara, a 19-year-old college student.

The lawsuit contends that Tsukahara was trapped inside the flaming vehicle due to the Cybertruck’s electronic door system, which ultimately led to her death, reports Fortune.

The accident occurred last November in Piedmont, California, when the Cybertruck Tsukahara was travelling in collided with a tree and burst into flames. The lawsuit asserts that Tsukahara survived the initial impact but succumbed to smoke inhalation and burns after being trapped inside the vehicle.

The lawsuit further states that Tesla’s electronic door system, which is dependent on a 12-volt battery, can malfunction during accidents, rendering it impossible for passengers to electronically open the doors.

The suit also mentions that the manual door releases are challenging to find and use, particularly in emergency situations.

This lawsuit adds to the rising safety concerns regarding Tesla’s door designs. In September, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration initiated an investigation into the 2021 Model Y vehicles of Tesla following reports of electronic door handles malfunctioning and trapping children inside.

The Tsukahara family's lawsuit, which seeks unspecified punitive damages, comes at a time when Tesla is already facing several legal challenges pertaining to its vehicle safety designs.

This lawsuit underscores the growing safety concerns surrounding Tesla’s vehicle designs, particularly its door systems. The company’s reputation and customer trust could be significantly impacted if these concerns are not addressed promptly and effectively.

Furthermore, the lawsuit adds to the legal challenges that Tesla is currently dealing with, which could potentially affect its financial stability and market position.

Image: Shutterstock