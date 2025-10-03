Verizon, GE Launch Wireless Platform To Help Modernize America's Grid

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) and General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) are joining forces to help modernize the nation's power grid. The companies unveiled the MDS Orbit, a wireless platform designed to secure critical infrastructure and give utilities the reliable communications backbone they need as the energy sector undergoes rapid digital transformation.

The platform is designed to support supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), automation, and workforce mobility, providing utilities with a resilient backbone for critical operations. The collaboration builds on a long-standing partnership between the two companies, leveraging Verizon's wireless leadership and GE Vernova's industrial expertise.

Mitesh Parikh, product line leader at GE Vernova, said utilities need platforms that are secure, efficient, and resilient as they accelerate their modernization efforts. He noted that the Orbit platform, powered by Verizon's network, provides the performance necessary to manage essential grid functions "with confidence."

Jim Kilmer, vice president of Global Enterprise Americas at Verizon Business, said the energy grid is undergoing significant changes, requiring robust communication systems. He called the partnership an example of "co-innovation" to help utilities deliver more efficient and reliable energy services.

The rollout highlights how utilities are becoming increasingly reliant on advanced wireless infrastructure to meet growing data and automation demands. By integrating the Orbit platform with Verizon's network, utilities can advance their transition toward more sustainable and resilient energy delivery.

Verizon's strategy also includes bold infrastructure initiatives such as its expensive relocation plan aimed at American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT), a move analysts warn could strain resources as the company pushes to maintain its industry position.

Price Action: GEV shares are trading 2.02% lower at $594.41, and VZ is higher by 0.58% at $43.65 at the last check on Friday.

