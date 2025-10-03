Meta's Superintelligence Labs Turns To Vercel, GitHub To Speed Up AI Prototyping: Report

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is shifting its AI prototyping work to external developer platforms.

Check out the current price of META stock here.

According to internal memos obtained by Business Insider, Meta is integrating tools like Vercel and GitHub as part of a restructuring of its engineering stack to enhance speed

Push Toward Faster Development

The move comes under the company's new Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), launched as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's multibillion-dollar gamble on advanced AI.

The tech giant is also exploring AI infrastructure collaborations with Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google and AI startups like Scale AI.

Memos Cite Limits Of Meta Systems

Documents reveal that MSL's Product and Applied Research (PAR) group, led by former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, is steering engineers away from Meta's slower home-grown systems.

According to the reports, a late-September memo from infrastructure head Aparna Ramani noted that Meta's deployment process takes "hours vs. minutes" and "is not conducive to vibe coding," a term describing rapid prototyping with AI-assisted coding.

Meta has also recently acquired chip startup Rivos to enhance its in-house AI chip development, reduce reliance on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

See Also: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Reportedly Frustrated As Trump's Commerce Secretary Slows UAE Chips Deal Over China Link

Ramani outlined a dual-track approach: immediate reliance on Vercel for deployment speed, while building "Nest," an internal hosting platform optimized for small teams using TypeScript.

Nest is expected to become the default system but Vercel will provide an "escape valve" where Meta's capabilities fall short.

Pairing Vercel With GitHub

Meta has paired Vercel with GitHub, owned by Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), to accelerate workflow. At least 10 projects are already running on the combined platforms, reducing deployment times from 99 minutes to under 2 minutes.

The integration allows MSL teams to quickly iterate while Meta remains competitive with OpenAI and Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

Strategic Partnerships, Investments

Both Friedman and Alexandr Wang, Meta’s AI chief, are investors in Vercel, which raised $300 million in September, reaching a $9.3 billion valuation. Vercel’s clients include Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), and Stripe. The funding round was supported by Accel, Singapore's GIC, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK), Khosla Ventures, and General Catalyst.

Race To Catch Rivals

The push underscores Meta's urgency in AI. Earlier this year, the company used Anthropic's Claude within its "Devmate" coding assistant after teams said Meta's own Llama struggled with complex programming tasks and internal AI leadership loss.

Despite making significant investments in its own AI models, Meta has also relied on Midjourney for imagery in its “Vibes” feature.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.