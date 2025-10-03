Jeff Bezos Calls It 'Beautifully Boring' — But When It Comes To Rocket Engines, Excitement Might Not Be A Good Thing

On Thursday, Jeff Bezos highlighted Blue Origin's latest milestone, praising the BE-7 lunar engine's 1,030-second burn as the company advances toward its upcoming Moon lander mission.

Blue Origin Completes Longest BE-7 Burn Yet

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp shared a video of the BE-7 engine firing for more than 17 minutes at the company's West Texas site.

The test simulated the Apogee Raise Maneuver, or ARM burn, required for the Blue Moon Mark 1 lunar lander to reach the Moon.

"With rocket engines, boring is good," Limp wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "This test represents the Apogee Raise Maneuver or ARM burn for our Blue Moon Mark 1 Lunar lander, plus margin, the longest burn required by the mission to reach the Moon."

He added that the engine was tested without a nozzle in atmospheric conditions.

Bezos reposted the clip, saying, "17 minute burn — beautifully boring."

Bezos' Space Push Gains Momentum

The milestone comes on the heels of Blue Origin's 35th New Shepard launch earlier this month, which carried more than 40 research payloads, including 24 student experiments from NASA's TechRise Challenge.

At the time, Bezos shared footage from that flight showing a new free-flying camera system. Rival Elon Musk, whose SpaceX dominates the sector, offered rare praise for the success.

Trump's Executive Order Boosts Private-Sector Space Launches

The U.S. government has also sought to accelerate private-sector space launches.

In August, President Donald Trump signed an executive order easing launch and reentry rules to cut "outdated, redundant, or overly restrictive" regulations, giving companies like Blue Origin and SpaceX a wider runway for growth.

