OpenAI's partnership engine has accelerated dramatically and is reshaping the tech, enterprise and retail landscapes at a dizzying pace.

The AI firm's most recent alliances span from data infrastructure upstarts like CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) to automation veterans like UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) and retail titans like Walmart, Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

OpenAI & CoreWeave

OpenAI recently expanded its CoreWeave agreement, reflecting the burning demand for compute power generated by AI adoption.

CoreWeave provides critical cloud infrastructure and GPU computing power. It enables OpenAI to train and operate its advanced AI models at unprecedented scale and speed.

OpenAI and CoreWeave signed an initial agreement for computing power last March for $11.9 billion and announced a follow-on agreement worth up to $4 billion in May.

The companies deepened their partnership with an additional $6.5 billion deal at the end of September, bringing the total value of their collaborations to approximately $22.4 billion.

OpenAI & UiPath

OpenAI and UiPath's strategic partnership to integrate OpenAI's advanced AI models directly into UiPath's automation platform marks a move deeper into enterprise solutions.

The collaboration includes a specialized ChatGPT connector that allows businesses to leverage OpenAI's AI agents and workflows within their operations, enabling easier development and deployment of agentic automation for enterprise scenarios.

OpenAI & Walmart

Walmart's recent announcement stands as a prime example of OpenAI's move into retail and human resource solutions.

In a collaboration with OpenAI, the world's largest retailer will roll out a comprehensive AI skills program for its entire 2.1 million employee workforce beginning in 2026.

The initiative aims to move Walmart's hiring and training beyond college degrees, emphasizing skill-based advancement and adaptation to AI-driven tools.

“Walmart has a history of getting stronger in moments of change, and with AI, we're not waiting around – we're leaning in to make it work for our customers, associates and partners,” a Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business.

The Takeaway

OpenAI's partnerships are expanding rapidly across sectors and are fueling innovation and business growth for the AI giant and its partners.

