Why Is Vuzix Corporation Stock Soaring Thursday?

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) said it has partnered with BUNDLAR, a no-code augmented reality content management system, to accelerate the adoption of extended reality (XR) across enterprise and government markets.

The collaboration enables organizations to publish immersive XR content directly to Vuzix smart glasses without requiring any coding.

By combining wearable hardware with scalable software, the companies aim to streamline deployment for training, field services, defense, and security.

Pilot programs have demonstrated that quick-service restaurant staff using Vuzix M400 devices with BUNDLAR modules can reduce training time by up to 40%. Field technicians can follow step-by-step workflows hands-free, reducing errors and downtime.

Defense and government agencies can use offline immersive content to maintain readiness and lower support costs, while public safety personnel can overlay real-time data on live video streams for faster responses.

“BUNDLAR is proud to partner with Vuzix, a recognized leader in XR wearables,” said John Martin, CEO and co-founder of BUNDLAR. CTO Lewis Gardner said the combined solution enables scalable adoption in both commercial and defense markets.

Chris Parkinson, president of enterprise solutions at Vuzix, added that pairing BUNDLAR’s platform with Vuzix smart glasses delivers an “end-to-end XR solution that is easy to deploy and immediately impactful.”

The agreement strengthens Vuzix’s position in defense, enterprise, and public sector markets. By layering BUNDLAR’s no-code platform onto its hardware, Vuzix expects to expand revenue opportunities as XR adoption accelerates globally.

On Wednesday, Vuzix secured a six-figure development contract from a major U.S. defense contractor to produce custom waveguides for a new lightweight heads-up display. The order expands Vuzix’s OEM presence in defense markets and reflects growing demand for wearable display technologies.

Price Action: VUZI shares were trading 9.48% higher at $3.810 at last check Thursday.

