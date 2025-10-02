DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) rolled out new artificial intelligence initiatives at its Deploy London conference, introducing the DigitalOcean AI Ecosystem and the DigitalOcean AI Partner Program.

The company stated that the additions aim to establish a stronger hub for AI-native startups, technology partners, and systems integrators to develop and scale the next generation of applications.

The launch highlights DigitalOcean's effort to combine hardware, advanced models, and developer tools into a single platform.

Its Gradient AI Agentic Cloud provides access to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs, models from OpenAI, DeepSeek, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and Mistral, as well as integrations with LangChain, LiteLLM, and dStack.

Planned enhancements include generative media features through Fal.ai and MongoDB's Vector Search for more intelligent applications. Executives stated that these additions will enable businesses to deliver AI-driven products more quickly and efficiently.

"At the heart of AI’s progress are the developers who are turning ideas into reality," said Anush Elangovan, vice president of AI Software at AMD. "By providing high-performance AMD GPUs through DigitalOcean’s Gradient AI Agentic Cloud, we ensure the ecosystem is powered by world-class, open-standard hardware."

The AI Partner Program offers credits, go-to-market resources, event opportunities, and joint development options for startups, technology providers, integrators, and venture firms. Companies, including Fal.ai and Traversal, have already joined, citing the benefits of a broader reach and stronger infrastructure support.

The push into AI follows solid financial momentum. After a strong second-quarter earnings report, DigitalOcean shares surged nearly 30%, giving the company added confidence to accelerate its ecosystem growth strategy.

Wade Wegner, Chief Ecosystem and Growth Officer at DigitalOcean, stated that the program is designed to provide developers with tools, community support, and real-world examples to accelerate the development of AI applications.

DigitalOcean added that the initiative positions the company to play a larger role in shaping the future of AI-native innovation.

Additionally, DigitalOcean utilized the Deploy event to showcase new products and platform enhancements designed to simplify cloud adoption and support developers at every stage of growth.

The updates included performance enhancements and tools designed to simplify the process of building and scaling in the cloud, as detailed here.

Price Action: DOCN shares were trading 1.84% higher at $36.52 premarket at last check Thursday.

